Whitehaven Beach does it again

TOURISM: An aerial shot of Whitehaven Beach, one of the Whitsunday region's most popular attractions.Photo contributed.

THERE'S no doubt Whitehaven Beach is a huge tourist attraction so it comes as no surprise that the famous location has been voted best beach in Australia.

The accolade comes after TripAdvisor analysed millions of reviews in order to find the best beaches in Australia for its list of 2017 Travellers' Choice Awards.

And it's not the first year Whitehaven has topped the list - with the beach now making the top four years in a row.

The list considered the quantity and quality of traveller reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said the award was extra special with many Queensland beaches already dominating the Top 10 list.

"We know Queensland has stunning beaches so Whitehaven Beach being voted no 1 out of all of them really does say it all," he said.

"I think Whitehaven Beach stands out because it is completely natural - just sand, sea and sunshine. As one TripAdvisor reviewer put it - 'Best Beach, purest white sand, and bluest water I have ever seen'.

"Everyone who goes there is blown away by its pristine beauty and, not surprisingly, it is one of the most photographed beaches in the world."

Tourism and Events Queensland chief executive Leanne Coddington said it was "fantastic" to see Queensland's beaches strongly represented amongst TripAdvisor's awards for beaches.

"Queensland's reefs, islands and beaches are signature experiences and a drawcard for millions of visitors each year," she said.