Whitehaven Beach Run set for big field

RUNNING: With perfect training conditions and just over a month to go, local runners are counting down to the iconic Great Whitehaven Beach Run on Sunday, June 18.

The event continues to grow and numbers are already well ahead of schedule for a record field.

Race director Steve Jackson said it would hold special significance.

"We want to use the event and the publicity it generates to continue to push out the message that the Whitsundays is open for business, that Hamilton Island is operating and still delivering great events, that Whitehaven Beach remains a location well worth ticking off the bucket list for visitors near and far and our region is as stunning as ever,” he said.

The event is part of a busy period of running events with the Burdekin Sugar Rush this weekend, the Mackay Marina Run on June 4 and of course the Airlie Beach Running Festival.

Race distances vary from 5km to half marathon, a junior race as well as the fun and free Explore Hamilton Island relays. Race day has been specifically selected so that the racing is on at low tide and run on hard sand.

Entry includes free transfers for participants from either Port of Airlie or Hamilton Island, as well as the special race packs.

Attending the event for the first time is Mackay's four-time Olympian Benita Willis. Holder of the national marathon record and the cross-country world champion in 2006, Willis is arguably the region's most accomplished distance runner. She will also conduct free skills clinics and a Q&A session before the screening of short running film festival Trails in Motion, all part of a jam-packed festival.

For full details and registrations, visit hamiltonisland.com.au.