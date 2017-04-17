Whitehaven remains picture perfect spot

DREAM: Curtis and Alyssia Fisher got the wedding experience they dreamed of at Whitehaven Beach.

ALYSSIA and Curtis Fisher had their hearts set on Whitehaven Beach as the perfect destination to tie the knot.

Not even Cyclone Debbie stood in the way of their resolve with the iconic location looking as beautiful as ever on April 10, a week and a half after Debbie struck the coast.

Whitehaven's defining features were amplified with clear blue skies, water and trademark white sand.

Noting the unique nature of the iconic island, the UK couple decided they wanted to get hitched at Whitehaven Beach before moving back home to England.

Whitsunday Wedding Planner Jessica Lawrence said the Fishers got the wedding experience of their dreams.

"They absolutely loved it, it was wonderful for them,” she said.

"They were there a couple of days prior on a day trip so they knew there was tree damage and they were really happy with the beach and how it looked with water still blue and sand still white, its still picture perfect.”

"They really wanted to do their marriage here because they don't have anything like that in the UK.”

The Fishers weren't the only couple to tie the knot during the Cyclone Debbie aftermath, with two other weddings that weekend and another three expected for this weekend.