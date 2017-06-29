Whitsunday adopts new town plan

DESPITE concerns from the community over building heights and re-zoning, Whitsunday Regional Council has officially adopted the 2017 town plan.

"This new planning scheme will shape the future success of our region,” Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox declared in adopting the Whitsunday Planning Scheme 2017.

Commencing from June 30, the plan was adopted by councillors yesterday at Council's general meeting. However the decision was not unanimous with councillor Jan Clifford declaring she still had a few small lingering issues with the plan specifically the building heights at Broadwater Avenue and certain land zoning changes.

Following two rounds of public consultation in 2015 and 2016, the Queensland State Government Minister for Infrastructure and Planning gave approval for the plan to be approved under the Sustainable Planning Act 2009.

Mayor Willcox said the draft planning scheme would unify the region and support an exciting future for the region that will attract investment and encourage sustainable development.

"It will help deliver liveable communities and housing diversity; economic growth, the protection of environment and heritage values, reduced hazards and increased safety and an efficient transport and infrastructure network,” he said.

"The planning scheme is a land use planning guideline which provides a framework for the controlled and sustainable growth and progress of the Whitsunday Region. It seeks to provide appropriate zoning and the guidelines to facilitate job creation, cut red tape and improve the way our region accommodates those people who wish to make the Whitsundays home.

"We thank all stakeholders for their participation and contribution to the development of the planning scheme.”

Cr Clifford, who was the only one to vote against the plan's adoption, still has concerns about Broadwater Avenue after previously trying to have the plan amended in December where she tried to have the mixed use zone around Broadwater Avenue remain at nine metres instead of being raised with the prospect of 12-metre building heights in this zone.

However it was accepted and Council will now begin work on the first amendment to the plan to fix issues and analyse re-zoning requests identified within the second public consultation period. Future amendments will be required to undergo further public consultation.

A copy of the planning scheme is available for viewing on Council's website and available for purchase or viewing at Council offices.

The plan can be viewed at: whitsunday.qld.gov.au/561/Whitsunday-Regional-Council-Planning-Sch