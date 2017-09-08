Whitsunday aims to attract new Chinese visitors landing in Brisbane

Chinese tourist boost on the way for the Whitsundays.

IT'S hoped 120,000 new visitors during the next four years ariving in Brisbane from Shanghai will make a bee line for the Whitsudays.

Addressing State Parliament yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the increase from four flights a week to a daily service would inject $138 million in to the Queensland economy.

"The additional services have been secured with the support of our Connecting with Asia Fund and will provide Chinese visitors access to our best destinations right across Queensland,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the flights were secured through a consortium including Tourism and Events Queensland, Brisbane Airport Corporation, Gold Coast Tourism, Brisbane Marketing, Tourism Whitsundays and Tourism Australia.

"With Brisbane the main gateway to Queensland, these additional flights are also a significant win for the Gold Coast and Whitsundays,” Ms Jones said.

"It will offer Chinese travellers easier access to many of our iconic destinations known for their world class beauty, natural environments, unique experiences and world-class events.”

Tourism Whitsundays' CEO Craig Turner said that this opportunity to connect our regional Whitsunday airports to the major gateway of Brisbane will provide significant opportunities.

"The Whitsundays is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world and to be able to work with the consortium partners and the government to offer world famous Heart Reef, which can only be seen in the Whitsundays, and the iconic Whitehaven Beach to the Chinese market is a fantastic opportunity,” Mr Turner said.

"The Whitsundays has seen strong growth out of China within the last few years and our commitment to the 'Connecting with Asia' consortium underlines our commitment to growing the Chinese market and offering them a premium Great Barrier Reef experience.

"The Whitsundays represented 44% of all visits to the Great Barrier Reef last year and we are committed to providing Chinese visitors with that amazing experience.”