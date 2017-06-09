Whitsunday airport gets $15 million for upgrade

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox at the funding announcement at the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

WHITSUNDAY Mayor Andrew Willcox has described today's State Government announcement of a $15 million contribution to Whitsunday Coast Airport upgrades as a "landmark” day.

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt announced this morning they would partly fund the $40 million project as part of next week's State budget.

"They've had a vision and master plan for some time,” he said.

"And that vision is essentially going to cost $40 million for this stage. (So) we are going to be working closely to help them deliver that

"This is about getting better outcomes for the region and not just focusing on the immediate disaster recovery, it's about looking forward to the future.”

The council will borrow the remaining $25 million for the upgrade from the Queensland Treasury Corporation at low rates.

Mayor Willcox said it was great day for the Whitsundays, with the airport described as a "jewel” in the crown for the region.

"It's the culmination of a lot of work put in by council,” he said.

"(And) the Palaszczuk Government has responded. I can't thank the premier enough for putting money into rural and regional Queensland.

"The Whitsunday Coast Airport is the single most important piece of economic infrastructure in our region but borrowing the $40 million for the airport expansion project simply isn't feasible for a council given the other critical infrastructure projects that are required to be addressed in this term.”

NEXT STEP: Whitsunday councillor Jan Clifford, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert, Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha, Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox, councillor Ron Petterson, airport development officer Glenn Robinson and operations manager Tony Schulz. Dane Lillingstone

Cr Willcox said the money would go towards increasing the overlay of the runway as well as significantly upgrade the airport's current facilities including more toilets, a larger baggage carousel, and an extension of the departure area.

The mayor also confirmed the upgrades would mean "another step in the direction” of an international airport.

Mr Pitt said the state was in a sustained boom period with the growth of the China market and that it would mean jobs for tourism and hospitably in the years ahead.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said the airport upgrade was crucial for the region.

"The biggest barrier to the Whitsunday region has always been accessibility and cost, so the announcement of airport upgrades by Whitsunday Regional Council, coupled with additional flights announced earlier this year, will go a long way to realising visitation potential,” he said.

"We have ticked the box in regard to increasing low cost connectivity and the next piece of the puzzle is to ensure that travelers get that visitor experience when they arrive into the region.”