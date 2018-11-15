Whitsunday Airport gets top honours at annual awards night

TOP HONOURS: Whitsunday Coast Airport was named Large Regional Airport of the Year at the Australia Airports Association Annual Awards night.

WHITSUNDAY Coast Airport took home the Large Regional Airport of the Year Award at the Airports Association Annual Awards ceremony in Brisbane on Wednesday.

WCA was recognised at the gala, the crowning event of the Australian Airports Association National Conference 2018, for major achievements during the last financial year.

Whitsunday Airports and Commercial Infrastructure general manager Brian Joiner said he felt the airport had delivered on several significant projects this year.

"The primary focus was the runway upgrade project, but also other things in the strategic plan like achieving 33 per cent passenger growth year on year and obtaining funding for the terminal re-development,” he said.

"Whitsunday Coast Airport is one of approximately 200 passenger airports in Australia. It was a really pleasant surprise.”

WCA fell into the category of large regional airport, transporting up to 500,000 passengers a year.

Mr Joiner thanked the WCA staff, Whitsunday Regional Council and everyone who contributed to running and redeveloping the airport.

The award was the result of a team effort, he said.

"Personally, I think it's recognising the work of the council as a whole, but also recognising the work of regional tourism operators,” Mr Joiner said.

"The whole area is involved in making our airport a first class facility.”

Mr Joined said terminal redevelopment at WCA was on track and would hopefully be completed by January-February next year.