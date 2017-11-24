Menu
Whitsunday Airport's icon back where she belongs

Sea plane being reinstalled at Whitsunday Airport this morning.
by Jessica Lamb

WHITSUNDAY Airport's iconic entrance signal for over 20 years was reinstalled after four weeks in the shop receiving cyclone repairs this morning.

The lake buccaneer float plane was the first aircraft Air Whitsunday used when they started business and has stood at the entrance to the local airport since stopping use as a commercial aircraft.

Airport manager Lee Holloway said staff had worked to repaint and panel beat the old plane to repair damage done by Cyclone Debbie.

"She's our little icon so people know where to turn - we tried to get it done as quickly as possible to have her up where she belongs once again,” she said.

"Hopefully she will stand there for another 20 years.”

The installation process took six workers around one and a half hours with the aid of a crane.

Whitsunday Times

