Whitsunday and Mackay COVID testing clinics ramp up

Dr Chris Gill, Dr Bill Smith and Dr Jane De Keyser at the Whitsunday Respiratory Clinic. Picture: Laura Thomas

Dr Chris Gill, Dr Bill Smith and Dr Jane De Keyser at the Whitsunday Respiratory Clinic. Picture: Laura Thomas

Residents and travellers across the Whitsundays and Mackay are among those rushing to clinics amid a rise in COVID testing across the state.

From December 16 to 22, 386 COVID tests were conducted across the Mackay Hospital and Health service.

This includes Mackay, Proserpine, Airlie Beach and Bowen.

In the week from December 9 to 16, 375 tests were conducted.

Across the state, more than 16,350 tests have been performed in just four days, which is an increase of 66 per cent compared to earlier this month.

Dr Chris Gill from Affinity Family Medical, who also works in the Whitsunday Respiratory Clinic, said there had been an increase in the number of patients getting tested.

“Requests from locals with cold or flu like symptoms has also risen, perhaps due to renewed awareness,” he said.

“We would like to remind everyone to continue practising social distancing and hand hygiene, and to get examined and COVID tested if they develop symptoms.”

Anyone who has any COVID-19 symptoms at all, no matter how mild, is asked to get tested immediately.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting or nausea, and loss of smell or taste.

Other symptoms people may experience include muscle or joint pain, and loss of appetite.

In response to the outbreak on the Northern Beaches, a temporary clinic was opened at the Cannonvale Community Health Centre on Altman Ave on Tuesday.

More stories

New business offers easy breezy way to explore Airlie

MAP: Where to find the best Whitsunday light displays

Man tasered after Airlie Beach street fight

It will remain open today from 9am to 3pm.

There are several other testing options in the Whitsundays, including the Whitsunday Respiratory Clinic, which is open Monday to Friday.

Appointments to the clinic can be made by phoning 4804 5664.

The BHP/Vanguard Health Bowen Testing Clinic is open from 10am to 5.15pm, seven days a week.

Appointments are required and can be made by phoning 1800 980 574.

Proserpine, Bowen and Collinsville Hospitals also have testing facilities and residents can also contact their regular GP to talk about testing opportunities.