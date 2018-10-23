Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

TRIPLE THREAT: Jesse Akister (second), Kellie Clarke (first) and local powerlifter Leanne Knox (third) were a winning trio in the 75kg open category at the World Championships in Virginia.

NOT even Hurricane Michael could stop Whitsunday lifter Leanne Knox from breaking world records at the 2018 World Powerlifting Championships in Virginia, US.

Knox was one of five women selected to represent Australia in the world titles between October 11-14 after claiming a national title at the Powerlifting Australia Masters Championships in August.

She claimed first in the Masters 72kg, 45-49-year category on the world stage last Saturday, creating world records in the barbell back squat (150kg), deadlift (165kg) and total (380kg).

Knox was also part of the winning Australian trio who claimed victories in the open 75kg category, placing third behind Kellie Clarke (first), Jesse Akister (second).

But Knox said the World Powerlifting Championships proved to be her hardest challenge yet with multiple delays caused by Tropical Storm Michael which was tearing through Georgia and the Carolinas, just south of Virginia.

Knox said the winds blowing through her accommodation were so loud that she couldn't sleep and experienced immense fatigue during the competition.

But the worst was yet to come - power outages prevented the use of technology and caused major delays, taking the event from a four-hour competition to a gruelling eight-hour one.

"Mentally, it was the hardest competition I've ever done, because it was so long. I'd hardly had any sleep,” Knox said.

"We did our last warm up and then had to wait a whole hour to go out on the competition stage because every time they thought they were ready to go, something else went wrong. So we had to wait longer and longer. It was really nerve-racking.

"My fatigue levels were very high so just to make it to the end of the competition was a challenge in itself.”

Knox was ranked ninth in the Australian open category for powerlifting and previously claimed the Australian and Oceania Masters weightlifting championships, the Pacific Rim Masters and the Masters World Cup in 2017.

The World Championships marked the first major powerlifting competition for Knox who achieved the dual sport world championship title with only five weeks preparation.

Knox arrived in the US two days before the competition and said she was pleased with the result despite exhaustion from lack of sleep.

"I didn't really know what to expect because it's my first major competition in powerlifting and I wasn't sure what general standard was,” she said.

"I'm very pleased to have won that section. That was my goal - dual sport world championship titles.”

Knox said she'll have a big off-season from now until the 2019 Powerlifting Australian National Championships Open Category which she hopes to compete in.

It's no easy feat - to compete for that title, she would have to be ranked among the top six powerlifters in Australia in her relevent category.

"I'll be working on building strength and also technique as the movements are still fairly new to me,” Knox said.

"I'll be trying to increase my Australian record and reach a 400kg total.”