Whitsunday athletes land swag of medals

GREAT EFFORT: Whitsunday Athletics Club treasurer Tracy Bland's team finished second in the half-marathon event.

Athletics: Whitsunday junior athletes travelled south on July 14 to compete in the Mackay Track and Field Carnival, coming home with medals galore.

Hannah Oliver won both the the 11 Years Girls 800m and 1500m races.

Hannah also came third in long jump.

Also in the 11 Years Girls Lily Sainsbury finished on second spot on the podium for shotput and Hannah came third.

The positions swapped in discus where Hannah took top spot and Lily followed in second.

Angus Sainsbury came second in the Boys 8 years 100m, second in the 200m, first in the 800m, second in 60m hurdles and second in long jump.

Nicholas Sainsbury came second in Under 18 800m and first in 1500m.

Earlier this month, at the Airlie Beach Running Festival, club treasurer Tracy Bland was part of the team which crossed the line second in the half marathon relay event running 7kms for her leg of the trek.

Nicholas Sainsbury finished 19th in the 5km event.

This weekend at noon athletics clubs from around the region will meet at Proserpine State High School's oval to kick off the Whitsunday Club Challenge.

Athletes will win points for participation as well as podium places in events for a coveted team trophy.

At a cost of $4 per participant, anyone is welcome to come and join in the fun.