Whitsunday athletes stand tall at the NQ Championships

GREAT PERFORMANCE: Whitsunday Athletics Club rising star Nicholas Sainsbury qualified for the Junior Nationals in the 400m at the recent North Queensland Championships. Jessica Lamb

ATHLETICS: Whitsunday Athletics Club athletes competed at the Athletics North Queensland Championships between September 21-23.

The competition started on the Friday with Masters athletes Annette Wilson and Selwyn Hawken competing in the hammer throw.

Both athletes continued to compete over the weekend, with Annette breaking the record in the discus.

U18 athlete Nicholas Sainsbury also competed on Friday in the 2000m steeplechase, and then went on to qualify for Junior Nationals in the 400m on Saturday.

Hannah Oliver (11 Years Girls), Bree Giller (12 Years Girls) and Paulette Giller (Masters Women) all competed on Saturday morning in the 800m.

Paulette and Hannah also did well in shot put, coming fourth and seventh, while Bree went on to come sixth in javelin.

U18 athlete Lachlan Jensen competed in high jump, and managed to jump 1.70m, just 5cm short of third place.

Jemma Giller came 12th in discus and 10th in the 100m, competing in the 13 Years Woman age group.

Klarissa Croucher (5 Years Girls) placed fourth in the 60m, 80m, 100m and shot put. She also placed fifth in the long jump.

Kaydance Croucher (6 Years Girls) made it into the top three for all of her events, placing first in the 60m and long jump, second in the 80m and 100m and third in shot put.

Whitsunday Athletics Club also sent five officials: Catherine Welsh, Lee-Anne Hinschen, Judi Worrall, Ryan Donnelly and Nicholas Sainsbury.