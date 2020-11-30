Whitsunday ban extended as conditions ‘perfect’ for fires

A FIRE ban will remain in place across the Whitsundays for another two weeks as the state fire service warns conditions are ripe for bushfires to ignite and spread.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has extended the fire ban for the Whitsunday local government region until 11.59pm on Monday, December 14.

“Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited (subject to any exemptions) and all permits to light fires, which have been issued in the designated areas, have been cancelled,” the QFES statement read.

“Conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.”

QFES has provided some guidelines to remember during the ban:

– Power tools may be used during a fire ban however QFES encourages people to use tools with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

– Fires lit for the purpose of cooking or providing warmth are allowed, however must be used within a proper constructed vessel (such as barbecue, pizza oven or fire pit) where the fire can‘t escape or cause embers to drift.

– Fires lit for the purpose of providing warmth are allowed between 6pm and 6am provided they are lit within a properly constructed receptacle (such as fire pit and brazier) within a suburban backyard and are not larger than 1m x 1m x 0.5m.

– Fires must not be left unattended and a firefighting device (such as a garden hose or extinguisher) must be available.

– Fires lit for the purpose of disposal of animal carcasses or for commercial necessity are permitted subject to the issue of a permit to light fire by the chief fire warden.

– Burning can be undertaken in line with the notification for sugarcane burning.

For more information about fire bans and exemptions that can apply click here.