Whitsunday beaches among top 101 in Australia

ESCAPE: Whitehaven Beach was named among the top 101 beaches in Australia. Picture: Istock

WHITSUNDAYS beaches are no strangers to accolades and now two of its jewels have been recognised in a prestigious list of Australia’s best beaches.

Horseshoe Bay, in Bowen, and Whitehaven Beach, on Whitsunday Island, have been included on the list of the 101 Best Australian Beaches 2020, compiled by veteran coastal advocate and author Brad Farmer.

Mr Farmer has been reviewing beaches for more than 35 years and has examined first-hand most of the nation’s 11,761 accessible and inaccessible beaches to produce his list.

Every year, Mr Farmer also names his Top 20 Australian Beaches and unfortunately this year no Whitsundays beaches were named in the list.

The winner of Best Australian Beach for 2020 was the surf town of Cabarita, NSW.

The runner up was Currumbin Beach, Queensland, and third was Minnamurra, 90 minutes south of Sydney.

Tourism Australia’s managing director Phillipa Harrison said this year’s list once again demonstrated the breadth and depth of Australia’s aquatic and coastal assets.

“As usual, Brad has come up with a cracking list. Beaches are part of our country’s DNA and the beach lifestyle is such a fundamental part of the way we enjoy life down under,” she said.

She added that tourists indicate coastal and aquatic places are their number one reason to visit Australia.

Mr Farmer is the founder of Surfrider Foundation Australia and Ocean Care Day, and assesses beaches on a range of criteria including environment, water quality, cleanliness, visual amenity, social history and facilities.

He has recently been recognised with a Member of the Order of Australia.

Here are the beaches that made the cut for the top 20:

1. Cabarita (NSW)

2. Currumbin (Q)

3. Minnamurra (NSW)

4. Maria Island (TAS)

5. Cape Tribulation (Q)

6. Brighton Beach (VIC)

7. Bettys Beach (WA)

8. South Port Beach (SA)

9. Wagga Wagga Beach (NSW)

10. Lake McKenzie (Q)

11. The Basin, Rottnest Island (WA)

12. Fingal Bay (NSW)

13. Smiths Beach (WA)

14. Neds Beach, Lord Howe Island (NSW)

15. Quobba Station Red Bluff (WA)

16. Cossies Beach (IOT)

17. Lake Tyers Beach (VIC)

18. Diamond Head (NSW)

19. Pondalowie Bay (SA)

20. Killiecrankie Beach, Flinders Island (TAS)