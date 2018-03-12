Menu
Login
News

Local beauty among Maxim Magazine's finest

BEACH BABE: Airlie Beach girl Tahnee Walters is in the running for the 2018 Maxim's Finest Australia.
BEACH BABE: Airlie Beach girl Tahnee Walters is in the running for the 2018 Maxim's Finest Australia. Maxim
tamera francis
by

STUNNING Whitsunday girl Tahnee Monique Walters could become Maxim Australia's Finest.

The Airlie Beach fitness model and bartender is well on her way to being named Australia's finest by the infamous gentleman's magazine.

Up for grabs is a double page spread in the Australian and American magazines in addition to a $10,000 cash prize.

Currently in second place in her group of 19 girls, Tahnee is relying on public votes to take out the top spot.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Her official Maxim Australia's Finest profile says her inspiration comes from "life and its endless possibilities".

In her spare time you'll most likely find Tahnee smashing a personal best at the gym or soaking up the sun along the Whitsunday coast.

Tahnee's profile says she's best known for "being positive, always happy and crazy. Short and having a booty, haha".

If she ruled the world for a day the former Proserpine State High School student said she would "get all the puppies out of the pound and find them all homes".

Voting for this round closes on Tuesday March 20, every vote counts and could be the difference between first and second place. Vote for her at au.maximsfinest.com/2018/tahnee-monique-walters

Topics:  maxim magazine maxims finest whitsunday faces

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans win Bowen 10s

Brahmans win Bowen 10s

THE Whitsunday Brahmans a strong lead in to this weekend's grand-final rematch after returning from the annual Bowen 10s competition victorious.

New $33 million eco-resort for region to deliver 300 jobs

Artist's interpretation of the new Ozone Whitsundays Eco-resort.

Whitsundays will welcome a world class eco-resort in 2020.

Party with a purpose

Whitsunday locals Woody and Shona are riding for a cure

Whitsunday locals are throwing a party with a purpose

Tourism boss steps down, makes a move to real estate

Mayor Andrew Willcox and Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner celebrate a $10 million injection for the local tourist industry.

Craig Turner will move into property.

Local Partners