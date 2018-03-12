Local beauty among Maxim Magazine's finest

BEACH BABE: Airlie Beach girl Tahnee Walters is in the running for the 2018 Maxim's Finest Australia.

BEACH BABE: Airlie Beach girl Tahnee Walters is in the running for the 2018 Maxim's Finest Australia. Maxim

STUNNING Whitsunday girl Tahnee Monique Walters could become Maxim Australia's Finest.



The Airlie Beach fitness model and bartender is well on her way to being named Australia's finest by the infamous gentleman's magazine.

Up for grabs is a double page spread in the Australian and American magazines in addition to a $10,000 cash prize.

Currently in second place in her group of 19 girls, Tahnee is relying on public votes to take out the top spot.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Her official Maxim Australia's Finest profile says her inspiration comes from "life and its endless possibilities".

In her spare time you'll most likely find Tahnee smashing a personal best at the gym or soaking up the sun along the Whitsunday coast.

Tahnee's profile says she's best known for "being positive, always happy and crazy. Short and having a booty, haha".

If she ruled the world for a day the former Proserpine State High School student said she would "get all the puppies out of the pound and find them all homes".

Voting for this round closes on Tuesday March 20, every vote counts and could be the difference between first and second place. Vote for her at au.maximsfinest.com/2018/tahnee-monique-walters