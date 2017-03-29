Whitsunday boats cop brunt of destruction

DAMAGE reports around the Whitsunday region are now coming in as the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie begins to be assessed.

According to eyewitness reports there has been carnage across Whitsunday waters.

One resident reported the Hamilton Island marina had been severely damaged.

An island spokesperson confirmed that the "island had sustained damaged”.

There has been severe destruction at the Port of Airlie with at least two boats reported to have sunk.

Potentially six to seven yachts have dismasted and around 20% of docks have been turned upside down.

The charter sailing vessel Lady Enid has reportedly broken away from her dock.

"There are boats everywhere,” one local boat owner said.

Boats have washed up on beaches across Cannonvale and Airlie Beach, with docks bring completely ripped of and still attached.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club's pontoon at the Port of Airlie is barely hanging on.

At Shute Harbour, there are reports of buildings down at the old ferry terminal.

There are also early reports that the roof at Peppers has caved in.

More to come.