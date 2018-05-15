Whitsunday Brahmans bury the Moranbah Miners

IN FORM: Brahmans player Byron Taylor was named 'Man of the Match' in the team's win against Moranbah Miners on the weekend, he is pictured here scoring at the Sam Faust Memorial match last year.

IN FORM: Brahmans player Byron Taylor was named 'Man of the Match' in the team's win against Moranbah Miners on the weekend, he is pictured here scoring at the Sam Faust Memorial match last year. Jacob Wilson

THE A-Grade Whitsunday Brahmans have picked themselves up from their loss to the Mackay Brothers a fortnight ago and were back in fine form on the weekend and scored well against the Moranbah Miners.

The long trek had players keen to return with the two points to ensure fourth position on the ladder, Brahmans manager Bryce Fraser said.

"We won quite convincingly in the end with a particularly strong second half which took them out of the game by dominance,” Fraser said.

Local full back Byron Taylor was the overwhelming favourite by his own team and was named man of the match after scoring t for the Brahmans.

"He was just too good for the big Moranbah forwards, he had spiders on him they just couldn't touch him,” Fraser said.

With the team's normal back line still plagued by injury, the side was helped by inclusion of talented Under-18 Mackay Cutters player Taine Browne on the wing.

"Our attack is beginning to get some fluency about it, which is a good sign having had issues with our attack in the past,” Fraser said.

"It's taking shape and we are scoring points at every opportunity down the opposition's end - to improve we can get more consistency with that.”

The Reserve side also gave a soldier's performance against the miners with a 30 all draw.

"In the time I've been at the club I've never seen the Reserves win against the Miners so it's a big confidence builder,” Fraser said.

"We very nearly came home with the biscuits.”

The women's Brahmans suffered a convincing defeat playing only 10 players due to injuries with no substitutes.

Captain Adeline Poid said heading into the match Moranbah was already a tough team to beat but with the limited numbers the local ladies were outrun.

"I'm proud of the girls for their high spirits and the fact they fought to the end,” she said.

Shanay Taylor scored the team's only try off Poid's own kick.

Next week the Brahmans face off with the Mackay Norths at home and the local community is encouraged to come along and show their support.