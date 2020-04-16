Whitsunday business adaptation ‘testament to resilience’

Whitsunday businesses have been forced to adapt during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

MANY Whitsunday businesses have adapted to continue trading during the COVID-19 pandemic and Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler says their efforts are a testament to the resilience of the tourism industry.

Ms Wheeler said this moment in time had been heartbreaking for so many, but seeing businesses pick themselves back up and keep trying was a credit to the industry.

“This undoubtedly has been one of the hardest times in tourism, not just in the Whitsundays, but across the tourism industry globally,” she said.

“One of the encouraging things I’ve seen is businesses accepting our current climate and adapting their business to stay open and relevant. Unfortunately, not all businesses can change, but for those that can, it’s great to see.

“It’s also been uplifting to see the community and other business owners rally around those trying new things, stepping outside what is their norm.”

Family-run Le Sorelle has recently launched its Feed a Family Initiative, which will see the restaurant feed a deserving family for the night through a nomination process.

Le Sorelle co-owner Alexandra Sinclar said this should be seen as a celebration of good deeds.

“There are no real rules in place; we just want it to be positive. For instance, it may be that you nominate a struggling business owner, a new mum, a doctor, a health worker, someone that you know deserves a night off from the cooking,” she said.

Local business Ocean Dynamics is currently putting together a plan to offer free dive course certification to residents who work in the tourism/charter industry that are receiving JobKeeper.

Ocean Dynamics owner Carolyn Lewis said there would only be a minimal cost to participants, which was the online course fee.

“We will provide the instructor, gear hire, and boat travel to facilitate the training at no cost,” she said.

“The courses will be offered to people who can demonstrate that completing an open water dive course will assist them in their career progression or to gain suitable employment once this crisis is over.”

Local photographer Robyn Bonner from RJ Photography last week took to the road to ensure hundreds of Whitsundays families capture this bizarre moment in time for free through the #thedrivewayproject initiative.

If you know of any businesses changing the way they operate to suit the current global climate, Tourism Whitsundays would love to hear from you via reception@tourismwhitsundays.com.au

Please contact the Tourism Whitsundays team so they can help share these good news stories.

Tourism Whitsundays in compiling a running list of businesses still operating in the Whitsundays, for a full list, click here.