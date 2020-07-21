Whitsunday business owner to spend six months in jail.

A WHITSUNDAY business owner will spend the next six months in jail for a violent attack on a courtesy bus driver resulting in debilitating injuries.

The 50 year old had been knocking back drinks at his regular watering hole the Reef Gateway Hotel on September 13, 2018 when he tried to get on the bus while still holding a glass of booze.

A Whitsunday local has been jailed for attacking a Reef Gateway Hotel courtesy bus driver.

When the 59-year-old victim told him it was not allowed, Robert Alex Vormister became abusive arguing, “what the f***’s your problem you w****r”.

“You’ve been driving this bus for two weeks, I’ve been drinking here for a year,” Vormister told him.

“I’m a local you poindexter c***.”

Another passenger removed Vormister from the bus – but he went up to the driver’s side window, opened the door and “grappled” with the victim, who suffered extensive injuries trying to push his attacker off him.

This included a tear in a tendon in his right shoulder.

He did not stop until a security guard and another passenger pulled him from the victim.

“Since the assault the (victim’s) range of movement has been reduced dramatically,” Crown legal officer Alana Murray said.

“He has a number of (upcoming) surgeries now to correct this issue.”

Vormister pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to causing grievous bodily harm and was handed an 18-month jail term with parole release after serving six months.

“This is serious behaviour … he was simply doing a courtesy job for patrons who wanted to have a drink such as yourself,” Judge Deborah Richards said.

Defence barrister Matt Heelan had pushed for a “short, sharp” jail term as his client owned two businesses – in concreting and fencing – in the region and employed 10 people.

“There is no one else … who can keep the businesses going,” Mr Heelan said, adding it was “low level” violence that had aggravated a pre-existing injury to the victim’s shoulder.

Judge Richards highlighted Vormister’s “significant criminal history involving out of control behaviour when you drink”.

The court heard Vormister has a history of violence and drunken behaviour with entries on his New South Wales and Queensland criminal history including malicious act infliction grievous bodily harm and assaults as recent at 2017 and 2019.

The court heard Vormister had breached parole with his latest attack.

“He took his issue with anger seriously … he accepts that it took him a long time to come to his senses,” Mr Heelan said, adding his client was seeing a hypnotherapist.