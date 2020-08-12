Whitsunday candidate makes shock announcement

WHITSUNDAY Labor candidate Tracey Cameron revealed this morning she is withdrawing from the election race.

The Proserpine small business owner released a statement saying it was with "deep regret" she would stand down as the candidate, citing personal reasons for the decision.

"For some time now, a family member has been ill, and I'm sad to say is not getting any better," the statement read.

"My family is very important to me, so too is the success of my small business.

"That's why I have decided to focus all my attention on my personal responsibilities."

Ms Cameron, who owns Everything Office and More in Proserpine, announced in November last year she would run for the seat of Whitsunday.

At the time, she said her top priority was jobs for locals particularly in the areas of agriculture, tourism and the resources industry.

In her statement today, Ms Cameron said it had been a privilege and honour to represent the "wonderful" Whitsunday community as the Labor candidate.

She vowed to continue serving the community as a proud local resident and small business owner, while still showing her allegiance to Labor.

"I want to wish Queensland Labor all the very best in the upcoming state election, and I know Queenslanders will do the right thing and re-elect a Palaszczuk Labor Government."

The candidates still in the running for the seat are current Whitsunday MP and NQ First Party Leader Jason Costigan, Amanda Camm for the LNP, Deb Lawson for One Nation and Ciaron Paterson for Katter's Australian Party.

Ms Cameron has been contacted for comment.