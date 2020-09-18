Whitsunday candidate slams ‘data mining’ postal vote forms

A postal voting application form sent by the LNP to a Mackay resident.

A WHITSUNDAY state election candidate has accused the LNP and Labor of “data mining” for personal voter information through postal vote application forms.

Both parties have started mailing these forms with campaign material enclosed in reply paid envelopes addressed to party headquarters.

If someone fills out the form and mails it to the address, the postal vote application form will be lodged with the Electoral Commission Queensland, which then sends the postal ballot directly to the voter.

But it’s understood the party also records who has returned the forms, and these people will be sent policy material and a how to vote card, via mail or digitally.

Katter’s Australia Party candidate for Whitsunday Ciaron Paterson said voters could be “misled” by the process, which he described as “data mining”.

“Both major political parties are known to send out these forms in the lead up to an election hoping voters will return them with their details, which are then used to send out party branded voting information and propaganda,” Mr Paterson wrote on Facebook.

Ciaron Paterson is Katter's Australia Party's candidate for Whitsunday. Picture: Naomi Luzon

NQ First’s Burdekin candidate Carolyn Moriarty also warned her social media followers about the process.

An ECQ spokeswoman said political parties were allowed to contact electors about applying for a postal vote.

“If an elector chooses to use this service and returns the completed form to the party, the party will apply for the postal vote on the elector’s behalf,” she said.

“Electors have the choice whether or not to be involved in this process.”

An LNP spokesman defended the party’s actions, saying minor parties that had not provided the postal vote service were trying to “score a political point”.

“For decades, the LNP and other parties have sent to voters, at the party’s expense, postal voting application forms,” he said.

“This service to the community has been taken up by hundreds of thousands of voters over many elections, especially in regional Queensland.”

A State Government spokesman said MPs were providing a vital service to their constituents by assisting them in completing and returning a postal vote application to the ECQ.

He said this practice had been commonplace for quite some time.

“Of course, the postal vote ballots themselves will be posted directly to the constituent and will be returned directly to the ECQ,” he said.

Queensland General Election postal vote applications opened Monday, September 14.

What you need to know about postal voting:

– Electors who prefer to apply to the ECQ directly for a postal vote can do so at www.ecq.qld.gov.au/postal or by phoning the ECQ call centre on 1300 881 665.

– Postal vote applications close on October 16.

– All postal ballots will be sent AFTER the close of candidate nominations, the ballot paper order draw, and the printing of ballot papers, in mid-October.

– Postal votes must be completed before 6pm on election day, October 31.

– Electors who have applied for a postal vote can vote as soon as they receive their ballot papers. They don’t need to wait until election day to vote.

– The ECQ is asking electors who are postal voting to complete their vote, sign, witness and return it as soon as possible.

– Postal votes must be received by the ECQ by November 10 to be included in the count.