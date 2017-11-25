Whitsunday candidates make final pitch

THE finish line is fast approaching and Whitsunday candidates have made their final pleas for voters to back them before polls close at 6pm.

One Nation candidate Noel Skippen made an appearance at Cannonvale State School earlier today, to sell his message to voters.

"A lot of people are disillusioned with the way politics is done at the moment, it is too combative and there is not enough cooperation for the greater good," he said.

One Nation candidate Noel Skippen was surrounded by supporters today at Cannonvale State School. Jacob Wilson

Mr Skippen said overcrowding at Cannonvale State School was one of the key issues he was fighting to overcome.

"What the state government has done in their budget is they have put two new high schools in Brisbane and can't even get two demountables for a local school," he said.

However, the number one issue Mr Skippen wanted to drive home was about getting power prices under control.

"Whenever I'm talking to people about why I'm running and I say power prices they jump on it," he said.

"It is the single biggest issue and the reason why I'm running, the mess our power industry is in is to some extent caused by the (federal government) with legislation, but I long for the days when Joh (Bjelke-Peterson) was running the state and we had the cheapest most reliable power in the state.

"We should get back to something like that state-owned and state run."

Following Mr Skippen's appearance, Labor candidate Bronwyn Taha and KAP candidate Jennifer Whitney appealed to voters at the St Catherine's Catholic College in Proserpine.

Sasha, Darin Bronwyn and Aiden Taha campainged together at the St Catherine's Catholic College booth in Proserpine today. Jacob Wilson

Joined with her devoted family campaigners, Ms Taha said she was going to be talking to voters right up until 6pm to let them know what is at stake.

"A stable Labor government or cuts from the LNP and One Nation," she said.

Ms Taha said if elected, her door would be open to everyone.

"Not just to a select few, which has been happening for the last five years," she said.

"Let's work and continue to create jobs and work with the tourism industry and council.

"We need to strengthen our relationship with council and fill the gaps which are missing...we can do so much more."

Ms Taha cited commitments to tourism, schools, sports clubs and infrastructure as key issues.

Shane and Jenny Whitney with KAP supporter John Atkinson at Proserpine today. Jacob Wilson

Katter's Australia Party candidate Jennifer Whitney said she along with her husband Shane visited almost every booth in the electorate

"I've basically run this campaign with Katter's Australia Party, family and friends, we called on all the resources we have got," she said.

"If you take a look around all the polling booths and we just don't have the signage, and the positioning, we are outnumbered six to one with helpers and volunteers, but we are still making an impact in this election."

When asked if Bob Katter's earlier prediction of six seats for the KAP was accurate, Ms Whitney said it was still achievable.

"With the way government is going with the two majors fighting and breaking promises I think the community wants to send a clear message to get your house in order," she said.

Ms Whitney said it was the "big ticket items" that the community was screaming out for.

"Not money thrown into menial tasks or warm and fuzzy stuff, they want actual infrastructure that value adds to our community and adds to our tourism," she said.

Voting booths will close at 6pm