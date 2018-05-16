Whitsunday Christian College pampers mums

Twins Luke Sunter and Eliza Sunter with their grandmother Alison Sunter at WCC Mother's Day afternoon.

Twins Luke Sunter and Eliza Sunter with their grandmother Alison Sunter at WCC Mother's Day afternoon. Tamera Francis

FRIDAY was all about mum and nan at Whitsunday Christian College as year prep to six students indulged the special ladies in their lives.

Upstairs was organised chaos as year three to six students participated in crafts, colouring, nail painting and even massaging mum.

Downstairs the preppies to year twos shined shoes, read stories and applied make-up make-overs.

Coordinator Elmarie Van Der Westhuizen said the afternoon was a day to shower mum in love.

"The afternoon is all about celebrating mums and how special they are,” she said.

2018 was the first year the school has held the event in the format so that mothers and family members with children in both age groups could pamper their mums.

Teachers organised for their classes to make home-made gifts for the mothers' including cards, necklaces, pictures and bath bombs.