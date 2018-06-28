Whitsunday Christian College take win for rescue robots

Alyssa Brownell, Madison Braddock, Seth Sandelin-McCann, Mitchell Burfitt, Tyler Warren and Eran Kirkpatrick won the Senior Rescue Competition at the Mackay Junior Robotics Competition.

Alyssa Brownell, Madison Braddock, Seth Sandelin-McCann, Mitchell Burfitt, Tyler Warren and Eran Kirkpatrick won the Senior Rescue Competition at the Mackay Junior Robotics Competition.

STUDENTS from Whitsunday Christian College had prestigious wins at the Mackay Junior Robotics Competition last week.

Whitsunday Christian College won the Senior Rescue Competition at the Central Queensland University campus in Mackay. The Year 10 group won, and the Year 9 group came a close second.

Both the Year 10 and Year 8/9 Whitsunday Christian College STEMs classes were introduced to the BBC micro bit computer classes during Term 2.

School principal Mark Ogilvie said students have been developing their understanding of coding micro bit by using an online block-based programming environment.

The block method allows functions to be added to code by simply selecting and dragging blocks of code into their project.

Students have produced code to produce scrolling text, counters, light and temperature sensors and simple games. One advantage of the online programming environment is that code can be checked for functionality using the online simulator before they download their code to the microbit.

Mackay Junior Robotics Competition 2018

EIGHT students from the Year 10 and Year 9 classes constructed and programmed two robots using Lego Mindstorm kits and also travelled to Mackay to compete against other teams from schools in the Mackay region.

The robots had to follow a randomly placed black line on the floor, and identify, collect and move a "victim” away from an oil spill.

This was a challenging task, as the path the robots had to follow was changed after each heat and different obstacles were added or moved.