Whitsunday CIB on the hunt for thieves after weekend rampage

One of three Airlie Beach businesses which was broken into at the weekend.

One of three Airlie Beach businesses which was broken into at the weekend.

BUSINESSES owners on Waterson Way woke on Sunday morning to find shop fronts covered in paint, once forcing entry vandals ransacked the inside of the shops before making off with cash, hair products and other items.

At Saks Hair and Beauty red paint was splashed across the entry to the business and expensive hair styling equipment was taken.

Owner of the business, Samantha Holliday said the breaking occurred between 9pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

She urged social media users to be on the lookout for a number of products including GHD hair straighteners, clippers, hair dryers and TIGI products.

Officer in Charge of the Whitsunday Police Station, Nathan Blain said Saks Hair and Beauty was one of four businesses targeted.

He said cash was stolen, a significant amount of damage was done and thieves destroyed CCTV equipment.

"We are very fortunate here and don't have too many business break-ins, so it is out of the ordinary and we are concentrating our resources on solving this mater as soon as possible,” he said.

Whitsunday CIB is working on retrieving images taken by CCTV equipment and "other forensic information has been taken that we we are hoping will reveal the identity of the offenders,” IOC Blain said.

Whitsunday police are encouraging business owners to consider storing cash off premises when the business is closed if at all possible.

Anyone who has information linked to these matters is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote police reference numbers: QP1801434088, QP1801434261, QP1801434585.