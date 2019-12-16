Whitsunday coach learns fate for steroid possession

THE coach of a 2019 premiership-winning rugby league side said he used steroids to help with rehabilitation after a dislocated shoulder ended his football career.

Moments before cops raided Tye James Ingebrigtsen's Blacks Beach home, he was busted disqualified driving on Eimeo Rd because he missed the bus to school.

Now the Whitsunday Brahmans coach and high school youth support worker is banned from driving for two years.

But he is relieved to be able to put the case behind him after Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan handed down a six-month $1000 good behaviour bond.

"I think everyone realises now that I'm a good influence in the community," he said outside Mackay Magistrates Court

Tye James Ingebrigtsen said he used steroids to help with rehabilitating a twice dislocated shoulder.

Cops found two vials and 22 needles in a box stashed in the cupboard of the 29 year old's Blacks Beach home on November 1 this year.

Defence solicitor Peter Clark said his client, a former a-grade rugby league player, had last used the steroids 11 months earlier and had just not disposed of the items.

"In 2017 he dislocated his shoulder for the second time and really was forced on medical grounds to retire early from that calling," Mr Clark said.

The court heard when his shoulder did not respond to "conservative, conventional treatment" and after speaking with others, Ingebrigtsen "hit upon steroids", sourcing them from someone at his gym.

"And to his great shame, he used them," Mr Clark said.

He pleaded guilty to five charges. Convictions were not recorded for the drug-related offences.

Ingebrigtsen coached the Hervey Bay Seagulls to their first premiership win in 15 years before moving to Cairns to further his coaching career where he was also named head coach of the Northern Pride's under-18s Mal Meninga Cup team.

He relocated to Blacks Beach and signed on with the Brahmans at the end of last year.

He is also the Proserpine State High School youth support co-ordinator and is heavily involved with disengaged children in the region.

The court heard Ingebrigtsen, who had eight prior convictions for unlicensed driving, had initially been disqualified from driving for six months and had been catching the bus to Proserpine but was "slightly late" that day.

Mr Clark tendered a glowing reference for his client about the significant work he did in the Proserpine community including volunteering at the nursing home, running the high school's "breakfast club for disengaged kids" and involvement in junior and senior rugby league.