OPEN: Whitsunday Coast Airport is operating as normal this morning. Peoples are asked to contact their airline directly for updates.
Whitsunday Coast Airport is open

Georgia Simpson
30th Jan 2019 9:30 AM

FLIGHTS are operating as normal at the Whitsunday Coast Airport on Wednesday.

Whitsunday Regional Council airports and commercial infrastructure general manager, Brian Joiner said a flight had landed at the airport a short time ago.

"We had a flight land this morning, that was a recovery flight in place of a Virgin Australia flight that was cancelled yesterday,” he said.

Mr Joiner said although the airport was operating as normal at present, airlines could still decide to cancel flights due to the weather conditions, and it was best for people to contact their airline directly to receive the most up to date flight information.

"We try our best to keep everyone updated in real time, but sometimes we find out the same time as the affected passengers,” he said.

For more information, visit the Whitsunday Coast Airport Facebook page, or contact your airline directly.

