Whitsunday Coast Airport set to re-open

THERE'S good news coming out of the Whitsunday Coast Airport with commercial flights ready to arrive and depart the airport from tomorrow.

Over the last two days, emergency aircraft has been landing at the airport but strict regulations were required to open the airport for passenger aircraft specifically.

Whitsunday Coast Airport General Manager, Ben Jones said the final checks and inspections were being completed today in order to have flights ready for tomorrow.

"We had some minor damage to the terminal and security fencing along with a lighting issue which has now been rectified, allowing us to open for night emergency aircraft today," he said.

"We also expect the aircraft to be ready to open tomorrow for passenger aircraft, to bring people home to the Whitsundays."

For more information on upcoming flight status, check with your airline or visit the Whitsunday Coast Airport flight status website www.whitsundaycoastairport.com.au.

For further information contact the airport on 4945 0200.