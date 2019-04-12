Whitsunday Coast Airport's new reality attraction revealed

UNDER THE SEA: Whitsunday Regional Council director of major projects Tim Rose pictured in front of the new augmented reality screen at Whitsunday Coast Airport.

UNDER THE SEA: Whitsunday Regional Council director of major projects Tim Rose pictured in front of the new augmented reality screen at Whitsunday Coast Airport. Claudia Alp

WHITSUNDAY Coast Airport has become home to a unique augmented reality screen - the only one in Australia.

The screen was commissioned at the end of March featuring two themes being Australian animals and the Great Barrier Reef.

Whitsunday Regional Council director of major projects Tim Rose said they wanted to bring an experience to the Whitsundays that couldn't be found anywhere else in the country.

"One of the things we were looking at was to provide a unique experience you can only find in the Whitsundays,” Mr Rose said.

"As far as I'm aware there's none of this type in Australia.

"We were looking for some technology that would be exciting and showcase parts not only of the Whitsundays but Australia itself because you get so many international visitors.”

Each theme appears on the screen for three minutes at a time featuring various animals and their sound effects.

People can also use an "experience sharing device” to take photos while on screen and email the photos to themselves.

Mr Rose said the idea behind the $250,000 project was to give visitors to the airport something to do while waiting for their baggage at the carousels.

"What we realised here was when people get off the plane at Proserpine, because they're out so quickly, they're out waiting for their bags for what seems like a longer time,” he said.

"So what we wanted to do was put an augmented reality screen up. The idea is they'll come up and get their bags and they'll have a look at this.”

In only two weeks, the reaction from people passing through the airport has been exceptional.

"I was here the other day and there were four kids probably under the age of six and they were just screaming at it,” he said.

"The adults quite like it too but the kids love it. They were running around the floor chasing all the animals.”