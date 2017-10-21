Whitsunday Coast Live Saving Club signs on juniors

SIGN-ON: Cathryn McManus, Sophie McManus, Bella Manley, and Murrin Donegan are at the lagoon all weekend for registrations.

DON'T worry if your child can't swim more than 25 metres just yet - there is a place for all abilities at the Whitsunday Coast Life Saving Club this season.

That's the message from club manager Calum Docherty at the junior registration held at the Airlie Beach lagoon today and tomorrow from 10am-4pm.

Mr Docherty puts new recruits, aged from four to 12, through a simple swimming test - 25m to 200m - on the day, but that's just to assess where each child would fit into the lifeguard progam.

"There's a level for everyone,” he said.

"If for any reason you can't make it down to the lagoon this weekend, just give me a call [Ph 0447 149 305] or send me an email [wclsc74@gmail.com].”

Registration costs $45 per child, $80 for two, or $90 for a trio.

Mr Docherty is also keen to hear from any 13 to 15-year-olds interested in joining the club's first rookie lifeguard program.