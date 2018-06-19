Whitsunday colours fly in Indonesian AFL comp

Whitsundays Bald Eagles at the memorial for the 2002 Bali bombing victims.

AFL: The Whitsunday Bald Eagles football jerseys were worn with pride in Indonesia last weekend at the annual Bali Masters 9s competition.

The international competition was started to commemorate the footballers lost in the 2002 Bali bombings. It became an annual tradition with teams from all across Australia travelling to compete.

Each team is encouraged to sponsor a local charity for the "forgotten people'' in the bombings - the Balinese people themselves.

The Whitsunday Bald Eagles have been a long-time participant and although team members wear the iconic blue uniform, the Whitsundays team accepts players from elsewhere who want to go and don't have a team of their own.

While there, the Baldies also visited their chosen charity Ypac, a school for handicapped children, to hand over gift bags and the $1500 the local club fundraised this year.

The Baldies and the kids from YPAC, Bali Institute for Physically Handicapped Children, as they hand over their fundraising efforts.

It was this event four years ago which encouraged current WBE president Darren Lloyd to move to the region after he played for the Whitsundays in the 9s while living in Albany.

"I loved the blokes that much I moved over here the beginning of last year, now I go over every year and plan to continue to do so," he said.

Whitsundays Bald Eagles winning 35's mens team in the Bali 9's Masters competition with players donning the jersey from all over Australia.

The Whitsunday Bald Eagles 35s were "Bowl" division winners by one goal over the Karratha Mudcrabs.

For the very first time women, including local resident Penny Semmler, also took to the field in an exhibition match.

The game was such a success that organisers are considering including a women's carnival next year.

In a world first, the Whitsunday Bald Eagles women's side took to the field for an exhibition match in Bali wearing Whitsunday Sea Eagles and Baldies jerseys.

The two teams representing the Whitsundays included six local footballers and other players came from Geelong, Albany, Townsville and Cairns.

"It's simply fantastic that we had guys from all over Australia want to don the Whitsunday colours," Mr Lloyd said.

"We are just mates looking after mates and we welcome everyone we get."