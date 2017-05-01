Whitsunday community delivers generosity

IT'S not every day someone would pay $20 for a sausage on bread.

But when there is a good cause at stake, the Whitsunday community has demonstrated they have hearts of gold.

No-one noticed this more than the Whitsunday Zonta Club as they ran a Bunnings sausage sizzle on March 2 (Sunday) and March 8 (Saturday) following Cyclone Debbie and raised $2,823.55 for cyclone relief to go to a charity of Zonta's choice.

Bunnings not only hosted the sausage sizzle but even contributed $500 towards food and drinks.

Zonta club member Cath Fernbach said they eventually decided to donate the money to the Whitsunday Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR), noting the important role they served in the community.

"It was hard to choose (where the money should go), but we felt VMR had been through tough times," she said.

"They are valuable to our community, there is so much going on that is water based which wouldn't exist without VMR."

Whitsunday VMR secretary Roger Wodson said the money would be used to help fund insurance excess fees for cyclone related damage caused to the VMR building, steps and vessels.

He thanked the community for their generosity.

"The Zonta money was very welcome, there have been amazing stories of how people have opened their hearts and it's fantastic," he said.