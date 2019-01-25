Whitsunday community pays tribute to 'local character' Bear

GENTLE GIANT: Local character Bear is fondly remembered for his love of Harley-Davidsons.

HE WAS described as a "local character” with an expert knowledge of knots, a love of Harley-Davidsons and a heart of gold.

But the gentle giant, known only as "Bear”, was also a beloved member of the community in the 1980-90s, story-teller and friend.

Bear passed away on Saturday, January 12.

Friend of 31 years, Dave Phare paid tribute to Bear, who he said was " a friend for life”.

"He was always around. He was a good friend. We were all like family at one stage,” Mr Phare said.

"He was a big, gentle giant. He had a heart as big as the sun. His greatest value in life was freedom. He didn't sacrifice that for anything, not for money or people.

"He didn't have time for anyone that wasn't true. He just had a few close friends. He was a beautiful man.”

Bear lived in Shute Harbour and later on his boat at Muddy Bay, Airlie Beach, but moved north toward Cairns when development started.

The keen fisherman was remembered for being skilled with ropes and made rigging for yachts and sailing boats using manila rope.

A man of many talents, Bear also worked on movie sets including a stint as an extra in the 1996 remake of the science fiction horror film The Island of Dr Moreau, filmed in rain forest outside Cairns.

But around town, he was better known as a "quiet bloke” with his little dog Blue, the blue heeler, at his feet.

Julie Philp and husband Geoff owned Airlie Bait and Tackle frequented by Bear.

"He was a Harley-Davidson man. He loved his motorbike,” she said.

"He was a bit of a local character. He came into the shop every day with Blue at his heel.”

Mr Phare said Bear got his name from a Kodiac bear claw he wore around his neck, and had never been known by any other name.

However, mystery continued to swirl around the origin of the name, accompanied by various stories.

"Rumour has it that he killed this bear single-handedly. I believed him of course, but as the years went on, I don't think it was true,” Mrs Philp said.

"But he was such a big strong bloke, you thought it was possible.”

Mr Phare said there would be a motorcycle ride from Airlie Beach to Shute Harbour in memory of Bear.

Anyone who would like to attend should contact Dave Phare on 0401 442 200 for more information.