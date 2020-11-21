Menu
Skye, Sam, Ollie and Liv Compton thanked the Whitsunday community for rallying behind them when they lost everything in a house fire on Monday. Picture: Supplied.
Community

Whitsunday community’s support ‘hard to comprehend’

Laura Thomas
21st Nov 2020 5:00 AM
A FAMILY who lost everything in a fire this week has put out a heartfelt thanks to the Whitsunday community that rallied around them.

The Compton family’s two-storey home was gutted by a blaze that broke out in the early afternoon on Monday.

Within hours, real estate agent PRD Nationwide had found them accommodation and a GoFundMe page, which has now raised $3000, was set up to help them get back on their feet.

Mr Compton said his family was “overwhelmed” with the love and support from people across the Whitsundays.

“The kids have received a lot of donations, clothes and toys and I believe they will remember this as the time the local community was nice and not that time when they lost all their belongings in a fire,” he said.

Skye and Ollie Compton have received donations of school uniforms and clothes from the Whitsunday community. Picture: Supplied
Mr Compton moved to Airlie Beach with his wide Liv and two children Ollie and Skye in December 2019.

“It is always hard to move to a new place, but we (were) just saying last month that we are never leaving this beautiful place … this is home,” Mr Compton said.

“This experience just confirms it.

“Not only do we live in the most beautiful part of the world. … we get to share it with the most beautiful people.

“The amazing gestures from people, local businesses, friends and family has been hard to comprehend.”

While he said it would be impossible to thank everyone who had lent a hand to his family, Mr Compton hoped to hold a barbecue in the new year to meet all the people who so selflessly helped.

“Thank you to everyone who donated, everyone who offered, everyone who had our family in their thoughts,” he said.

“We can’t wait to give back.”

