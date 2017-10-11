Whitsunday cricket comp gets cracking

CLEAN BOWLED: Shane Knight was clean bowled by Aaron Regan after scoring 38 against the Militia on Saturday.

WITH a group of eager cricketers at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds on Saturday, the first warm up match for the season took place between two randomly selected teams named the Bandits and the Militia.

The game was an 18-over a side match.

Batting first, the Militia got off to a solid start with youngster Regan Knight (26) and returning player Clint Taylor (45 not out) putting on an opening stand of 58 for the first wicket.

Nick Cantrill (1-13) made the breakthrough, sneaking a delivery past Regan to rattle the timber.

This brought Liam Davies (56 not out) to the crease who combined well with opener Clint Taylor to put a further 78 runs on the board for Militia.

Ricky Parslow managed 76 not out against the Militia on Saturday at the Kelsey Creek cricket ground on Saturday.

Newcomer Ricky Parslow looked dangerous with the ball, swinging and moving it both ways, however was not awarded with a wicket for his efforts. The Militia finished their 18 overs with a competitive total of 1-136.

In reply, Bandits were strong in their opening stance with Parslow impressing with the bat to finish the game on 76 not out.

If the first match is anything to go by, Parslow may be a force in the 2017/2018 competition.

He combined with Matthew Camm (38) to put on 85 runs for the opening wicket before Ben Davis (1-24) made the breakthrough.

Aaron Regan (1-23) and Regan Knight (1-31) managed to grab wickets for themselves, however it was not enough with Parslow holding his bat through the innings and Shane Knight (38) providing some late assistance to see the Bandits finish on 3-175 from their 18 overs and finish easy victors.

This Saturday will see one final practice match before the first round of fixtures get under way.

The match will start at 12.30pm at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds. New or returning players are welcome and can phone Craig Brown (49451983) or Dale Mengel (0410895191).