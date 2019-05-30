Whitsunday Cup Day at Bowen

Bowen Turf Club will host the Whitsunday Cup and Bowen Battle of the Bush Qualifier tomorrow.

HORSE RACING: Bowen is set for exhilarating racing as the Whitsunday Cup Race Day returns once again on Saturday.

The meeting features five non-TAB races, headlined by the Bowen Qualifier of the Battle of the Bush series over the 1100m journey and the time-honoured Whitsunday Cup (1470m).

Bowen Turf Club has this year continued to work on making race day a fun day out for the whole family.

Entry is free for children, with a jumping castle and free face painting by Colourful Faces on site at Ben Bolt Park.

However older patrons won't be short of fun as well with a licensed bar and delicious hot and cold food.

There will also be bookmakers and TAB for punters to bet on the local races and across the country.

Bowen Turf Club secretary Emily Harvey said the event has garnered a lot of attention from participants across Central and North Queensland due to the Battle of the Bush race series.

"Racing Queensland has funded the Battle of the Bush Series in an effort to keep the spirit of country racing alive during the 2019 Queensland Winter Racing Carnival,” Ms Harvey said.

Cost $10 per adult, $8 for aged pension holders and free admission to under 18s.

Gates open at 11am with the first race scheduled for 1.30pm.

Leading Mackay trainer John Manzelmann looks poised to have a strong hand in both of Saturday's feature races.

Manzelmann duo Sweet Surprise and The Greatest feature among the eight acceptors for the Bowen Qualifier of the TAB Battle of the Bush.

The series, which consists of 16 qualifiers across eight of the state's regions, culminates in a $100,000 final at Eagle Farm on June 22.

Sweet Surprise is the second highest rated galloper in the field for the $10,000 Bowen heat, run over 1100m, behind the Olivia Cairns-trained hope Stellar Knight, who will carry the top-weight of 60.5kg.

Manzelmann looks poised to have the most sizeable hand tackling the $9450 Industry Fire Services Whitsunday Cup (1470m).

Saturn Ops, La Juliette and Lollipop Rocket featured in the acceptances that were taken for the Cup.

Saturn Ops, a recent arrival to the Manzelmann yard after racing in the south-east of the state, has the mantle of top-weight.

Despite no local trained horses in the two features, Bowen's Andrew Cameron has four runners on the undercard.

Syamantaka Mani and Good Catch will tackle the 1200m Rating 60 Handicap, while Hostile Lily and He's Terryfied line-up in the 1000m Class B Handicap.

In all, 56 acceptances were taken for the five-race card.