Whitsunday dancers on show to Australia

A GROUP of 26 local young performers will showcase their triple-threat talents to national and international theatre professionals.

The team Whitsundays group, with members from Bowen, Proserpine and Cannonvale, will first perform at the Adani Bowen Super Boats Family Fun Day on Sunday, April 29.

Later in the year the group will travel to Newcastle for the Junior Theatre Celebration Australia (JTCOz), on October 26 and 27.

Principal and creative director of the school Mellissa Nobes said JTCOz provided an opportunity for young Australians aged eight to 18 years to celebrate their love of performing arts and experience the power of the theatre.

During the annual event, groups rotate between performing a 10 minute excerpt from a Broadway Junior Musical, learning from theatre professionals, watching their peers perform and participating in interactive workshops.

Whitsundays' crew of 26 students are aged eight to 16 years and will be supported by a team of teachers, chaperones and parents.

Both events will allow the group to showcase their talent and raise the group's profile.

La Petite Danse is dedicated to the development and promotion of Musical Theatre in the Whitsundays, and to foster excellence in the performing arts for the enjoyment of all.