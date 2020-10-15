Whitsunday debate: Candidates face off before election
WITH the Queensland election just weeks away, the Daily Mercury is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the state poll.
Our readership covers four electorates: Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin.
The Mercury and Whitsunday Times want to give Whitsunday voters the chance to hear from the candidates vying for support on October 31.
That is why we have partnered with The Courier-Mail, Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state.
Last week we held a digital debate for Burdekin in our patch.
This week it is Whitsunday's turn.
Sky News host Peter Gleeson will moderate a special debate in the key marginal seat of Whitsunday from noon today.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to watch all the action live at dailymercury.com.au
Got a question you want answered? Email: melanie.whiting@news.com.au
