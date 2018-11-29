Whitsunday Escape keeps you safe with Ocean Guardian device

IN AN industry first, Whitsunday Escape has purchased 40 of Ocean Guardian's FREEDOM7 shark deterrent devices.

More than two decades of research have gone into creating the electrical shark deterrent, and while Whitsunday Escape is in full support of the Queensland Government's shark research plans, office manager Alita De Brincat acknowledges that research takes time.

"We're not saying people need to have them, this is purely to give customers a choice, and we've had overwhelming support from our customers,” she said.

The government-approved technology projects a powerful three-dimensional electrical field, which causes spasms in the shark's short-range electrical receptors.

The results in a very unpleasant sensation for the animal, which makes the shark avoid the "field” surrounding the swimmers.

Ms De Brincat said the device didn't ward off marine animals like lemon sharks or wobbegongs.

"They're harmless and people want to see them when they're swimming and snorkelling anyway,” she said.

Ms De Brincat explained it was common amongst the bare boat charters, for customers to anchor in a bay by themselves, whereas with a day tour, there were higher volumes of people, crew and boats around.

"We've got one device per boat - so the idea is someone wears the device and it will create a protected six by eight metre area for people to swim in.”

She said the investment was not to give customers a false sense of security that it was safe to swim in Cid Harbour.

"Every customer is warned that Cid Harbour is an absolute no swim zone, regardless of the device or not, it's made very clear not to enter the water there.”