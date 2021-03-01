Whitsunday father of two busted with homegrown dope plants

A father of two was caught growing marijuana in Cannonvale. Photo: File

A father of two who was caught growing marijuana plants says he started using the drug to help him sleep when prescription medication did not do the trick.

Police found Dane Maxwell Hardy’s homegrown marijuana crop when they went to his Cannonvale property in February.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday police were called to the property in relation to a separate incident.

But while there, they found more than they bargained for.

Sgt Myors said police found an Ice Break bottle that had been fashioned into a bong and 11.3g of marijuana in a couple of bowls.

Police also spotted three marijuana plants in pots, with one measuring about 2.5m, another 1m and the third measuring about 15cm.

Sgt Myors said Hardy admitted the plants were marijuana and told police he had grown them from seeds.

“He stated he grew the plants as he did not want to deal with drug suppliers so grew the plants for personal use,” Sgt Myors said.

“He further stated he was addicted to cannabis and used it as a method to relax to bring down his anxiety.”

Hardy, who represented himself in court, pleaded guilty to producing and possessing dangerous drugs as well as possessing utensils or pipes.

He told the court he had been to see doctors and psychiatrists who had prescribed him medication, but it had not worked for him.

“A bit of a smoke at night will give me a good sleep and takes a lot of worry away,” Hardy said.

Hardy said he had been smoking full-time for the past two years and used the drug recreationally before then.

“I have been working in mines and on major projects where I get constant swab tests, constant urine tests, which has stopped me from doing any kind of drugs,” he said.

“I am talking 28 days on, seven days off rosters for years on end.

“I had a few dramas in the last few years when I have turned to marijuana when I should not have.”

Hardy, 41, said he knew he now needed to seek help to stop using the drug.

Magistrate James Morton told Hardy it was concerning he was growing dope with two children around.

Hardy agreed it was wrong.

“I love my kids, I should not be growing dope around my kids, it is disgusting,” Hardy said.

Mr Morton warned Hardy the police now knew he was involved in drugs and he may be approached regularly by police as a result.

“The next time I see you is when they come to get you and it will be up to you,” Mr Morton said.

Hardy was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and convictions were recorded.