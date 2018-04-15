Whitsunday FC dominate in Sportspark matches

Goal scorer Peter Ashton in action for Whitsunday FC during their win over the Under-15 Magpie Crusaders at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

BOTH senior Whitsunday FC men's teams have annihilated the Magpie Crusaders and Country United during Saturday's matches.

Playing at the Whitsunday Sportspark's modified top field the Reserve Grade men's team took on the Under-15s Magpie Crusaders.

Riding a high by getting off to an early lead was a real confidence booster for the Reserves after suffering a tough year in 2017.

At the break Whitsunday FC was up three goals to nil.

The Crusaders fought back in the second half and though remained scoreless did manage to successfully defend their goal until the dying moments of the second half.

Whitsunday FC defender, Tom Machin said the boys became a little complacent after beginning the half three goals up.

"In the second half we didn't really push it on," he said.

Both teams failed to capitalise on scoring opportunities in the second half.

"We probably could have scored more goals but our defence held out against a fit young team and we got onto the ball quite a bit but we are still trying to work on stuff at training and put it into practice," Machin said.

"But this win has been a good start."

The final score was Whitsunday FC 4 - Crusaders 0 after a late goal from the home side.

Carl Nield had a blinder and found the back of the net twice, both Kyle Croker and Peter Ashton scored one each.

The Premier men's side beat Country United 8-0.

"The Prems played really well and all the stuff we have been trying and focusing on panned out during that game, which was good to see," Machin said.

Harry Hodgen scored three goals and was named man of the match.