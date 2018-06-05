Whitsunday FC make good showing in away games

TOO GOOD: Both Under-12s Whitsunday FC teams had huge wins against West United 6-0 and Country United 9-3 at the weekend.

TOO GOOD: Both Under-12s Whitsunday FC teams had huge wins against West United 6-0 and Country United 9-3 at the weekend.

WHITSUNDAY FC Premier Men's have hung on to equal second place on the Mackay and Regional Football Zone ladder beating City Brothers at the weekend.

A loss by the Magpies sees them drop to into third position and the Wanderers remain on top after eight rounds of play.

The Premier Men's side went 2-1 up against Brothers, Nic Langford scored one and was named man of the match and the second goal came from a penalty kicked by Keiren Munckton.

Whitsunday FC's Tom Machin said it was a physical encounter and a lack of numbers meant some Reserves players had to step up and play a second game after their one-all draw with Mackay Brothers.

"It was a hard fought win and we were some key players down,” he said.

"In the second half we focused on a passing style of play, we were playing a tactful game, switching the ball form left to right.

"It was good to see the boys put into practice what we do in training.”

Machin said some questionable decisions from the referee went against the Premier Men's team and Reserves team but at the end of the day it the weekend produced a good result.

In other games the Whitsunday FC Under-12s lads blitzed their opposition in Mackay at the weekend.

Playing two games the U12s beat the Under-12 West United side 6-0 and then turned around and gave the Under-12 Country United Black team a hiding, 9-3.

Liam Steen was a stand-out performer and scored two goals in the one game and three in the next.

His mother Kellie Chart said "all the kids played an amazing game which was really good to see”.

"The result is real testament to the coaches, Allan Milostic and Dan Marshman's hard work.”

The U12s hold second place on the ladder with six wins from eight games played.