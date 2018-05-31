Whitsunday FC Premier Men take win on forfeit

Whitsunday FC premier men and Reserves teams won on forfeit after the Magpies withdrew on Saturday to play tri-series matches.

THE Whitsunday FC Premier Men's team had plans to travel to Bowen to face off against the Magpies Crusaders on Saturday, however a last-minute call-up to play in the Premier League Tri Series meant the Mackay side forfeited.

Whitsunday FC got the points for the win and are now sitting in equal second place on the Mackay and Regional Football Zone ladder after seven rounds.

Sharing the second place position with the Rangers and the Magpies, Wanderers are on top with six wins from seven matches.

After claiming the wooden spoon last season, Whitsunday FC's Tom Machin said a better showing this season was a welcome turnaround.

"It is a big change compared to last year when we were really short on players,” he said.

Machin said the returning coach has provided focus and structure to the team and the club as a whole.

"We have been working on different training styles the moral in the team better.”

The Whitsunday/Proserpine Under-14s side had a great game against City Brothers and managed to take a draw.

Machin said the Under-12s team was kicking some goals this season and is well placed in equal third position on the MRFZ ladder.

The Reserve Grade Men's side also won off the back of a forfeit by the Magpies and are equal second on the ladder after winning five matches from seven starts.

Next week the Premier Men's and Reserve teams go head to head with the City Brothers. Machin said he expected it to be a "battle” against a side known for their physicality when the two teams meet at the City Brothers field in Mackay on Saturday.

The U12s take on West United, U14s Premier team play Brothers Eagles as do the Under-13s side in Mackay.