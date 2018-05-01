Menu
Login
ON THE BALL: WFC goal scorer Anthony Nobilia in action during last year's competition.
ON THE BALL: WFC goal scorer Anthony Nobilia in action during last year's competition. Alison Langevad
News

Whitsunday FC Reserves come from behind to take win

1st May 2018 4:17 PM

THE Whitsunday/Proserpine Under-13s and 14s beat one of the game's giants, the Mackay Wanderers for both teams to gain their first win of the season.

The Whitsunday and Proserpine players look as though they are clicking very well, Mackay and Regional Zone's Tom Machin said.

The Whitsunday FC Men's Reserve team fought against a strong Wanderers team.

Whitsunday FC came back from two goals to nil to beat the Wanderers 3-2.

Whitsunday FC exposed the Wanderers' weaknesses through out the match to score the three goals however maintained an onslaught in the second half to defend and not concede any goals.

Graeme Smith, Anthony Nobillia and Juan scored for WFC.

The Whitsunday Premiers went down to Mackay Wanderers 6-1.

Machin said it was an unfortunate loss in which the Wanderers scored from three goals from dead ball plays.

In the second half WFC pushed on, but that left them exposed and open to the counter attacks that Wanderers capitalised on.

This was a top-of-the-table clash and there has been huge improvements made for individual players and also the whole team, Machin said.

"WFC came into the competition this year off the back of Cyclone Debbie last year and already there are lots of positives to be seen,” he said.

"Coach Ben Smith is doing an outstanding job and all the players can feel the harmony and the vision that he's brought to the squad.”

Currently the WFC Premier Mens are second to the Wanderers on the Mackay Regional Football Zone ladder and WFC Reserves are also second but to the Mackay Lions which all teams play this Saturday.

football soccer wanderers football wfc whitsunday fc whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    BOM TC Debbie report released

    BOM TC Debbie report released

    News BOM's technical report on Cyclone Debbie reveals the winds that devastated Airlie Beach may have been from a higher category than first thought.

    Tour de Cure hotel on wheels auctioned to the highest bidder

    Tour de Cure hotel on wheels auctioned to the highest bidder

    News A night in a van for the price of a five-star hotel.

    Californian Carly takes on Airlie

    Californian Carly takes on Airlie

    News Cool Californian Carly charms Airlie, whilst pursuing her dreams.

    Inside the Tour de Cure's daily grind

    Inside the Tour de Cure's daily grind

    News Inside the Tour de Cure's daily grind.

    Local Partners