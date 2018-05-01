Whitsunday FC Reserves come from behind to take win

ON THE BALL: WFC goal scorer Anthony Nobilia in action during last year's competition.

THE Whitsunday/Proserpine Under-13s and 14s beat one of the game's giants, the Mackay Wanderers for both teams to gain their first win of the season.

The Whitsunday and Proserpine players look as though they are clicking very well, Mackay and Regional Zone's Tom Machin said.

The Whitsunday FC Men's Reserve team fought against a strong Wanderers team.

Whitsunday FC came back from two goals to nil to beat the Wanderers 3-2.

Whitsunday FC exposed the Wanderers' weaknesses through out the match to score the three goals however maintained an onslaught in the second half to defend and not concede any goals.

Graeme Smith, Anthony Nobillia and Juan scored for WFC.

The Whitsunday Premiers went down to Mackay Wanderers 6-1.

Machin said it was an unfortunate loss in which the Wanderers scored from three goals from dead ball plays.

In the second half WFC pushed on, but that left them exposed and open to the counter attacks that Wanderers capitalised on.

This was a top-of-the-table clash and there has been huge improvements made for individual players and also the whole team, Machin said.

"WFC came into the competition this year off the back of Cyclone Debbie last year and already there are lots of positives to be seen,” he said.

"Coach Ben Smith is doing an outstanding job and all the players can feel the harmony and the vision that he's brought to the squad.”

Currently the WFC Premier Mens are second to the Wanderers on the Mackay Regional Football Zone ladder and WFC Reserves are also second but to the Mackay Lions which all teams play this Saturday.