Whitsunday FC struggle for players in away games

WHITSUNDAY FC struggled for numbers in away matches at the weekend.

At the do-or-die end of the Mackay and Regional Football Zone competition, in going down to the City Brothers, the Whitsunday Premier Men's team looks unlikely to make the cut for the semi-final round.

Striker for the Premier Men's, Nathan Sothmann, said though the Reserve Men's team lost 11-1 to the Magpies they remained Whitsunday FC's best hope of making the semis.

"It's mathematically its possible but not likely for the Prems to make the four," he said.

"We are six points below fourth so we will need some big results against top teams."

He said at the weekend the combined two teams only fielded 17 players with Premier Men's playing up and Reserves playing down.

The Premier Men's lost two goals to one and currently sit six points below the fourth placed team.

Next week the battle in the Reserves grade with Country United will be a must win match with Country coming into the match two points ahead.

"It's going to be a pretty important game to make finals. Reserves still have a chance if they do well against Country," Sothmann said.

The Premier Men's striker said it would make sense to play Premier Men's players into the Reserves to give them the best chance of making the play offs.

Sothmann said standout players for Premier Men's were James McCavoy-Bowe playing at sweeper and goal keeper, Byron Muller, who stepped up from the Reserves.

Only goal scorer for the Reserves, Jason Barnham, had a great game and the Taylor twins also played well.