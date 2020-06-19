Whitsunday flight frenzy as airport secures third route

YET another flight has been secured into the Whitsundays with Jetstar announcing today a return service to Sydney.

From August 1, Jetstar will run three Sydney to Proserpine flights a week and Qantas will recommence flights into Hamilton Island.

The announcement comes alongside news today that Jetstar will resume a direct Melbourne flight due to take off when the Queensland border opens.

Melbourne flights start at $90 one-way and will fly three times a week.

Tourism Whitsundays Chief Executive Officer Tash Wheeler said the new flights were a key step in the region’s road to recovery as it looked to accommodate interstate travellers.

“Air access is a crucial step in the Whitsundays post-COVID recovery plan, the survival of our tourism industry heavily relies on affordable access into the region,” she said.

“As one of the most tourism reliant destinations in Australia, now more than ever we need to be able to connect interstate visitors as seamlessly as possible.

“Winter in the Whitsundays is nothing like what our southern neighbours have to endure; we are blessed with bright sunny days and mid 20° temps, winter in The Whitsundays is paradise.”

Two more flights were secured earlier this month adding to today’s flight frenzy.

Alliance Airlines are set to commence return flights four times per week from June 22 and Jetstar flights will take off on June 27.