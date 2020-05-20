Whitsunday flight return remains up in the air

Chief Operating Officer of Aviation and Tourism Craig Turner said the decision to resume flights was in the hands of government and the airlines. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian

Chief Operating Officer of Aviation and Tourism Craig Turner said the decision to resume flights was in the hands of government and the airlines. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian

WITH the road map to easing restrictions under way, the question of when the Whitsunday Coast Airport will be open for business is front of mind for many residents.

Jetstar has listed flights available for booking on its website for routes in and out of the Whitsunday Coast Airport from July 1.

However, a spokesman from Jetstar said this was not an indication that flights would definitely recommence from July.

“Given low demand, due to COVID-19 restrictions, our domestic services in Australia are cancelled until at least the end of this month. We are only operating the government’s minimum viable network,” he said.

“Our teams are closely monitoring the ongoing restrictions and any further impact to our flying schedules will be communicated to customers.

“We’ve enhanced the flexibility for our customers allowing the use of credit vouchers across multiple bookings and extended their period of validity.”

Chief Operating Officer of Aviation and Tourism Craig Turner said the decision to resume flights was in the hands of government and the airlines.

Mr Turner said the changing situation meant it was hard to determine exactly when the airport would reopen.

“We add fuel to fire of confusion if we all start to make judgments,” he said.

“The airlines are trying to manage the situation based on the information they get as they get it from government.”

When flights do eventually resume, Mr Turner said they may not be operating at the same capacity as pre-coronavirus times with a potential limit on passengers to align with social distancing.

In the meantime, Mr Turner advised customers with inquiries regarding flights to contact the airlines directly.

“We all want things to return to normal as soon as possible, and all I would say is if you have concerns over airline bookings or information, contact the airline directly,” he said.

“When we do get word they’re wanting to fly back in we’ll absolutely be ready to go.”