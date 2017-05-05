Whitsunday flights as low as $33

ON BOARD: Tigerair are offering flights for as low as $33.

FLIGHTS to the Whitsundays have been getting cheaper and cheaper over the past year and now Tigerair has topped them all.

Their latest special is offering flights from Brisbane to the Whitsunday Coast Airport for as low as $33 and from Sydney for $66.

The special is between May 18 and June 28 and bookings for the offer will finish on May 9.

The company has also announced they will be the official airline partner for the Cyclone Debbie recovery concert Whitsunday SESsions on May 27, the major sponsor of the Whitsunday Tourism Awards in September and the major airline partner of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in November.

It continues a big push into the Whitsundays for Tigerair after they recently added an additional six weekly return flights between Sydney and the Whitsundays.

In March they launched four weekly return services between Brisbane and Whitsundays, which brings their total number of visitor seats annually to the Whitsundays to 200,000.

Tigerair head of communications, Vanessa Regan said it was important to keep their connection to the region strong.

"While the effects of the cyclone were severe, they were also short lived and the Whitsundays remain a jewel in Queensland tourism's crown,” she said.

"The way the region and tourism operators have worked together to quickly restore normality is testament to the resilience and passion of the tourism industry in the Whitsundays.

"Through our great value fares and commitment to the region, we want to encourage Australian's to show their support by booking great value travel deals to the Whitsundays.”

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said the announcement should encourage people to book the region as their winter escape.

"The Whitsundays had a great relationship with Tigerair before the recent weather events and it's fair to say that this relationship has only got stronger, as evidenced by this initiative and the low priced fares into region that will assist visitors in making the Whitsundays their winter destination of choice,” he said.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the support from Tigerair had been amazing.

"It's good to have friends like this that recognise difficult times and are with us for the long haul,” he said.

To take advantage of the special visit tigerair.com.au, with fares across Australia on sale today from $33, $66 or $99.