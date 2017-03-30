Whitsunday Foodservice offering last of supplies

Whitsunday Foodservice delivery drivers Darren Grafton and Bailey Wynne-Jones were delivering free milk to Airlie Beach and Cannovale Thursday morning in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

ONE Whitsunday company has thrown open their doors and are unloading their food stock to the community.

Whitsunday Foodservice is selling the last of their milk, water, ice and bread today.

Their delivery truck is even visiting parts of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale to hand out free milk.

"Today obviously we've still got no power and we've got too much milk and the generators aren't running. So we just thought it might help out the community to get some milks to people in the town,” Whitsunday Foodservice delivery driver Darren Grafton said.

"We've got ice coffees, normal milks, chocolate milks, you name we've got it.

"Our boss said drive around, if you see anyone working around grab a couple milks for them. We've driven around town, we thought we might stop in town and hand a bit out and we'll move out to Cannonvale as well.”

Whitsunday Foodservices' Bailey Wynne-Jones with one very happy customer. Dane Lillingstone

People flocked to the van outside Down Under Bar on Airlie's main street today as backpackers, locals and everyone in between stopped to get some much needed energy. Some offered money and hugs and most were very appreciative as the majority of stores in Airlie Beach remained closed today.

Ebony Abdilla, Lucy Quinn and Inge Hanson collect emergency supplies from Whitsunday Food Service. Peter Carruthers

Whitsunday Foodservice is also selling the last of their milk, water, bread and ice at their store at Galbraith Park Dr.

"See the guys there and they can help you out,” Mr Grafton said.

"I'm not sure how much we'll have left, it's not much but we can't sell it.”