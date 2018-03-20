Whitsunday football kids kick off

THERE was plenty on on-field action at the Proserpine junior sporting ground on Friday afternoon when the Proserpine Taipans took on Whitsunday FC.

From Under-12s all the way down to the Under-6s, teams took to the pitch in a friendly local competition.

Liam Steen playing striker for U12 WFC scored eight goals and his team went onto take out a convincing victory 10 goals to six against the Taipans.

Photos View Photo Gallery

There was talk in the lead-in to the 2018 season that the Proserpine Taipans will unite with WFC to field a combined team in the U12s Mackay Regional Football Zone however it was decided to keep the teams as separate entities this year.

Next week on Saturday the junior WFC kids will head to Mackay to take on the Wanders and Sarina at Mackay Football Park and the Taipans will take on West United for round two of the Mackay Regional Zone competition.